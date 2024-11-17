Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 2,941 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

