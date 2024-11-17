Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 44,310 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,310 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

PYPL opened at $85.83 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

