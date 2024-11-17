Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 929,938 Shares of JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report) by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929,938 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JVSPAC Acquisition worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,006,000.

Shares of JVSA opened at $10.38 on Friday. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

