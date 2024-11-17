Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $299.15 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $315.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.20.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

