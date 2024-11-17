Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 519.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

NYSE SWK opened at $85.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

