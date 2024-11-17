Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 182.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,608. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,682.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,696.70. The trade was a 63.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,588 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $214.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $123.37 and a 52 week high of $216.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.