Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $220.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

