Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $36.85 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 13.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

