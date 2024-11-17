MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.54.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after buying an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,776,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.82 on Friday, hitting $279.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.10 and a 200-day moving average of $274.30. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

