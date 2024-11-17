Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 2,942 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 446.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

