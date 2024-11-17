Mount Lucas Management LP Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $606.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $520.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.41. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

