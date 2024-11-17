Mount Lucas Management LP Has $907,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of EPU stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $45.09.

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

