Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 245 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS INDA opened at $53.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

