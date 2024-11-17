Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 5,165 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in CME Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 99,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 197.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.96, for a total transaction of $226,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,279.44. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $3,441,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.47.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $225.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.62 and a 200-day moving average of $210.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $230.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

