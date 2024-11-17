Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.58 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 118,830 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,717,000 after purchasing an additional 490,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.25 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

