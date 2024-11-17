Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Prologis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 28.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

