Muzinich & Co. Inc. Sells 33,602 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,602 shares during the quarter. Carlyle Secured Lending comprises about 2.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

