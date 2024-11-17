Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,970 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $58,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $192.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.63 and a 12 month high of $261.73.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.