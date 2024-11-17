Natixis Advisors LLC Has $62.23 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $62,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.99 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

