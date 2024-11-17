Natixis Advisors LLC Has $95.65 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $95,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This trade represents a 32.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,355 shares of company stock worth $117,922,965 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $245.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.39 and a 1-year high of $262.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

