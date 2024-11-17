Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 50,077 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $54,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $134,987,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Melius assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

