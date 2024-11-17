Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.39. Navient has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,245. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

