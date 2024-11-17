Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.39. Navient has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Insider Activity at Navient

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,245. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Navient



Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

