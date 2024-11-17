Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $499,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $292.63 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

