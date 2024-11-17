OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $260.77 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $232.21 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average of $273.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

