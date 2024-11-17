Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Certara in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter worth $152,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.51. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.51 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Certara’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.