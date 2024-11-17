Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 11.1 %

PLTR stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $366,779.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,370,414.25. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock worth $1,435,787,316. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

