Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.0 %

PRDO opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,992. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 69.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 150,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after buying an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

