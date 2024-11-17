Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,311 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after buying an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.