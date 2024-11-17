Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Issues Press Release on November 14, 2024

Professional Diversity Network, Inc., a Delaware-based company trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol IPDN, recently announced its financial outcomes and conditions. On November 14, 2024, the company released a press statement. The content of this press release is detailed in Exhibit 99.1, attached to the Form 8-K filing and incorporated into this report by reference.

The company’s financial statements and relevant exhibits, including the press release dated November 14, 2024, are outlined in the filing. Additionally, an Interactive Data File is provided as part of the Inline XBRL document, listed as Exhibit 104.

Megan Bozzuto, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing signifies the commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory standards in financial reporting.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full details of Professional Diversity Network, Inc.’s recent financial announcements by referring to the Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s EDGAR database. This filing provides crucial information about the company’s current financial status, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory norms.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

