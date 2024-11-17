ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NOBL opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
