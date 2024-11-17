Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at TD Cowen

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

In related news, Director David R. Walt purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $624,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,487,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,775.18. The trade was a 3.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Quanterix by 34.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

