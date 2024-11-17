Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $87,455.08 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $87,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,066,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,985,103.32. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $76,351.49.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $71,200.34.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $71,772.69.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $15.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
