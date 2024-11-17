Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Trading Up 12.1% – Time to Buy?

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 37,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 26,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Regional Health Properties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.94.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

