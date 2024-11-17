Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $33,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.98 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.