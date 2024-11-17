Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $117.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

