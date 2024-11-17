Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New $53,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

