RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

