RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

