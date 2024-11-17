Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.94 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 13.15 ($0.17), with a volume of 241,438 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £84.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

