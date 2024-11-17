Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 36.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

