Royce & Associates LP Buys 49,582 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 557,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in International Money Express by 113.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 1,277.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IMXI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

International Money Express Stock Down 1.6 %

IMXI stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

