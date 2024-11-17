RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stake Boosted by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXST. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RxSight by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,106.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,259,066.27. The trade was a 2.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,064.74. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,745 shares of company stock worth $2,240,200 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RXST

RxSight Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RXST stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.