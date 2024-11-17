Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $1.79 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SACH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SACH
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.