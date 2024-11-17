Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $41,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 23.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1,685.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 20.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Paycom Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $219.88 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $311,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,969,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,433,767.32. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock worth $10,672,818. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

