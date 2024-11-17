Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 139.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Eaton by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 21,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

ETN opened at $358.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.37. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $224.52 and a 12 month high of $373.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

