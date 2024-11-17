Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 49,571 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,571 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Banc comprises 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 142,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.0% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FMNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers National Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.