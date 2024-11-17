S&CO Inc. Invests $105,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 78,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $21.14 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

