S&CO Inc. Sells 16,915 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,029,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBTYA

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.