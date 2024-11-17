Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 122.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $151.31 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.77. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

