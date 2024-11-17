Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 440,518 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 440,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,374,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $87.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

